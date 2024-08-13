Marsiglia, De Zerbi ha un nuovo BOMBER: visite mediche IN CORSO per Wahi del Lens. Le ultime (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Marsiglia, De Zerbi ha un nuovo BOMBER: visite mediche IN CORSO per Wahi del Lens. Le ultime Il Marsiglia è pronto ad accogliere Elye Wahi. Il centravanti del Lens è tra i migliori prospetti del calcio francese e non solo. Il classe 2003 arriverà ad una cifra vicina ai 30 milioni di euro, bonus inclusi. Secondo FootLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Leeds United handed Jonathan Rowe transfer boost as fresh Marseille issue raised amid £26m 'agreement' - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... msn
- Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah given transfer lifeline after Marseille talks collapse - Eddie Nketiah had been on Marseille's radar before they look elsewhere but the Arsenal man now has a possible Premier League suitor in Bournemouth, who just sold Dominic Solanke ... mirror.co.uk
- Southampton set terms to open exit door for player – 2 clubs keen, pleased with Saints’ conditions - RC lens and RC Strasbourg want to sign Southampton’s Sékou Mara this summer, according to Foot Mercato. The striker left Bordeaux for Southampton in 2022 and the move hasn’t worked out well so far. He ... sportwitness.co.uk
Video Marsiglia ZerbiVideo Marsiglia Zerbi