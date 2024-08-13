iOS 18.1 beta 2 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 18.1 beta 2 agli sviluppatori. Apple rilascia la seconda beta di iOS 18.1 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 18.1 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPhone 15 Pro; iPhone 15; iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone 14 Pro; iPhone 14; iPhone SE 2022; iPhone 13 Pro Max; L'articolo iOS 18.1 beta 2 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
