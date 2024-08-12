Fonte : comingsoon di 12 ago 2024

Rebel Ridge il trailer del thriller d' azione di Jeremy Saulnier in arrivo su Netflix

Rebel Ridge, il trailer del thriller d'azione di Jeremy Saulnier in arrivo su Netflix (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Debutta il 6 settembre in streaming sulla piattaforma della N rossa il nuovo film del sottovalutato autore di Green Room, Blue Ruin e Hold The Dark. Ecco trailer e trama di Rebel Ridge.
