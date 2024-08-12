Huddersfield-Morecambe (EFL Cup, 13-08-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) L’Huddersfield, una delle papabili per la promozione diretta dalla League One alla Championship, ospita quella che per alcuni è una delle squadre più scarse della League Two, ossia il Morecambe. Vedremo se tali previsioni saranno confermate, c’è tempo, però l’inizio di campionato è andato in quella direzione con i Terriers che hanno avuto il miglior InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Man City's 115 charges: Decision unlikely to be made public before spring after hearing brought forward - Sky Sports News understands an independent commission is set to rule on the 115 charges facing Manchester City in mid-September; it is expected the formal hearing will go on for around 10 weeks but a ... skysports
- Brighton's James Milner describes Fabian Hurzeler's likeness to Jurgen Klopp as Seagulls prepare for Premier League opener at Everton - Premier league stalwart James Milner is embracing working under new Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, as his style evokes flashbacks from seasons at Liverpool; The manager has put his own stamp and ... skysports
- Huddersfield Town boss confirms selection plan for Carabao Cup clash against Morecambe - Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town side are back in action tonight as they entertain Morecambe in the Carabao Cup ... msn
Video Huddersfield MorecambeVideo Huddersfield Morecambe