Huddersfield-Morecambe (EFL Cup, 13-08-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) L’Huddersfield, una delle papabili per la promozione diretta dalla League One alla Championship, ospita quella che per alcuni è una delle squadre più scarse della League Two, ossia il Morecambe. Vedremo se tali previsioni saranno confermate, c’è tempo, però l’inizio di campionato è andato in quella direzione con i Terriers che hanno avuto il miglior InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Ipswich Town: Details confirmed for Carabao Cup second-round draw - Ipswich Town will be involved in the Carabao Cup second-round draw on Wednesday evening. It will take place following the conclusion of Leeds United's tie against Middlesbrough, which kicks off at 8pm ... eadt.co.uk
- Carabao Cup football tips, predictions and best bets: Round One - There is a bit of a needle between Sheffield United and Wrexham because of the side's recent FA Cup clash. There were two games, 10 goals (three in stoppage time), a missed penalty, eight yellows, one ... sportinglife
- Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff makes transfer admission after signing of West Ham striker - MICHAEL Duff has confirmed that Huddersfield Town remain in the market for another striker after adding to their forward options by bringing in Callum Marshall on a season-long loan from Premier ... yorkshirepost.co.uk
