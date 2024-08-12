Golf, Aaron Rai si aggiudica il Wyndham Championship griffando il suo primo successo nel PGA Tour (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Archiviata la parentesi olimpica si torna man mano alla normalità. I Golfisti del PGA Tour hanno infatti concluso un nuovo torneo della lunga ed estenuante stagione, con Aaron Rai che sorride aggiudicandosi il Wyndham Championship (montepremi 7.960.000 dollari). L’evento, nato nel lontano 1938 sotto il nome di Greater Greensboro Open, termina tra le mani dell’inglese al termine di una bella lotta con uno dei tanti padroni di casa. Rai infatti ha chiuso il torneo con lo score complessivo di -18 (262 colpi) potendo contare su due lunghezze di margine sull’americano Max Greyserman. Per l’inglese un ultimo round da -6 bogey free che gli ha permesso di risalire dalla quarta posizione sopravanzando tra gli altri proprio lo statunitense, altalenante nella tornata conclusiva. Terza piazza con -15 per l’americano J.J. Spaun e per il giapponese Ryo Hisatsune.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
