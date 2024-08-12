Bluetti AC50B | una compatta e versatile power station

Leggi tutta la notizia su today

(Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Leportatili sono utili dispositivi con una capiente batteria, un inverter e numerose porte e prese (come USB e Schuko), capaci di alimentare e ricaricare dispositivi elettrici ed elettronici di vario genere, dallo smartphone ad un frigo.utilizzabili in casa (anche in