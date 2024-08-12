Agli indiani di Bharti Global il 245% di British Telecom

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Il gruppo indianoha sottoscritto un accordo con il fondo Altice per rilevare un pacchetto del 24,5% in(Bt). Lo si legge in una nota in cui l'amministratore delegato del gruppo telefonico britannico Allison Kirkby afferma che "gli investitori che riconoscono il nostro valore a lungo termine sono i benvenuti e questo investimento rilevante diè un segno di grande fiducia nel futuro di Bt e nella nostra strategia". Presentando l'operazione alla stampa il presidente dell'omonimo gruppo SunilMittal ha affermato che "non è un'operazione speculativa".Mittal Mittal ha poi sottolineato che il suo gruppo è "un investitore di lungo termine". L'imprenditore indiano ha poi escuso ulteriori acquisizioni di quote in Bt.