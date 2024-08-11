WWE: Adam Pearce raddoppia la multa a Bronson Reed (Di domenica 11 agosto 2024) Bronson Reed è sicuramente uno dei wrestler più temuti dall’intero roster maschile WWE per via delle sue caratteristiche fisiche mostruose e delle sue incredibili mosse. In WWE ha avuto un 2024 difficile, non riuscendo a partecipare né a Elimination Chamber tantomeno a WrestleMania 40, insuccessi che sono poi stati mitigati con la vittoria della prestigiosa Battle Royal dedicata alla memoria di André the Giant.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
