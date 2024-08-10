Worst Ex Ever, la docu-serie Netflix sulle relazioni tossiche: trailer e quando esce (Di sabato 10 agosto 2024) Se siete tra i tanti rimasti sconvolti e incollati ai device seguendo le terrificanti, ma purtroppo vere storie della docu-serie Worst Rommate Ever, sappiate che gli stessi autori hanno lavorato a un progetto che promette di essere ancora più inquietante. Si tratta della nuova docu-serie trueLeggi tutta la notizia su europa.todayNotizie su altre fonti
- Cerne Abbas Giant in 'shocking' state and 'worst it's been' - Tourists have been left frustrated after the National Trust allowed the modesty of the famous Cerne Abbas Giant to be covered over by grass. The ancient chalk figure of a naked man has become ... bournemouthecho.co.uk
- Josh Hartnett recalls meeting wife Tamsin Egerton on set of 'the worst movie either of us have ever made' - Josh Hartnett is reflecting back on his relationship with wife Tamsin Egerton, and how a romance appeared to be brewing between them even before they went on their first date. dailymail.co.uk
- Josh Hartnett on Meeting Wife Tamsin Egerton on Set of 'Worst Movie Either of Us Have Ever Made' - "We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director, it’ll remain nameless," Hartnett recalled. "It just got lost in post-production. We were ... toofab
Video Worst EverVideo Worst Ever