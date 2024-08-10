Luton Town-Burnley (lunedì 12 agosto 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 10 agosto 2024) Nella stagione scorsa Luton Town e Burnley si sono dati battaglia in Premier League mancando però entrambi la salvezza dopo che nel 2022-23 era stati promossi. Sia Hatters che Clarets puntano a ripetere il percorso virtuoso di due anni fa ben sapendo che questo è un campionato molto duro come evidenziato anche dall’immediato mezzo passo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Luton vs Burnley betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview - Not a lot has changed for the Hatters. They have predominantly the same crop of players and, more importantly, the same manager. Burnley saw Vincent Kompany depart and have replaced him with Scott ... sportinglife
- Luton chief believes Town teenager is ready for his full Championship debut if selected against Burnley - luton boss Rob Edwards would have no qualms in handing teenager Joe Johnson his full Championship debut when the Hatters kick off their season at home to Burnley on Monday evening. lutontoday.co.uk
