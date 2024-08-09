Ted Lasso: la quarta stagione è ancora possibile, secondo Bill Lawrence (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Ted Lasso si è ormai conclusa nel 2023, ma il creatore Bill Lawrence e Warner Bros. sarebbero interessati a proseguire la serie, sebbene la decisione finale spetti all’attore protagonista e sceneggiatore Jason Sudeikis. Ted Lasso è una delle serie di punta di AppleTv+, una commedia drammatica ambientata nel mondo del football americano in cui vedremo il coach, interpretato da Jason Sudeikis, affrontare diverse battaglie personali e sul campo. La serie ha avuto un enorme successo sia da parte della critica, portandosi a casa ben 11 Emmy Awards, ma soprattutto da parte del pubblico che, nonostante la terza stagione chiuda la maggior parte degli archi narrativi, vorrebbe sapere di più sull’idea di Keeley per una squadra femminile e il proseguimento del viaggio di Rebecca con Richmond.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
