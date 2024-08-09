Fortnite, un fan ricrea una parte del ballo di Deadpool & Wolverine con Bye Bye Bye (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Un giocatore di Fortnite ha deciso di ricreare all’interno del gioco i primi 20 secondi dell’ormai iconica “sequenza musicale” iniziale di Deadpool &; Wolverine, celebrando in questo modo l’ultimo film di successo di casa Marvel. Ebbene sì, Feraals ha condiviso attraverso il proprio profilo X un video che mostra lo scalmanato ed inarrestabile super eroe chiacchierone alle prese con tutta una serie di nemici, da sconfiggere a ritmo di musica sulle note del trascinante brano “Bye Bye Bye” di NSYNC. L’utente ha aggiunto di aver realizzato questo video utilizzando esclusivamente le risorse presenti in Fortnite, riuscendo però nonostante questo a replicare con una cura dei particolari decisamente maniacale il celeberrimo ballo di Deadpool &; Wolverine.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
