Zurich, record per l'utile semestrale a 4 miliardi di dollari (+7%); Greco: "eccellente performance" (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Nel primo semestre del 2024, Zurich ha segnato un record registrando un utile a 4 miliardi di dollari (+7%), rendimento del capitale proprio BOPAT ROE pari al 25,0%, il più alto di sempre. L'utile netto attribuibile agli azionisti è salito del a 3,0 miliardi di dollari (21%). Il BOP del ramo Danni, Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- European eSports Giants Clash! Zurich vs. Guimarães: The Summit Showdown of UEFA Association League, Set to Kick Off on August 9th - On the green turf of Switzerland, zurich operates with the precision of a Swiss watchmaker. Despite their recent record of 3 wins and 2 draws, they seem to be going through a tactical adjustment ... sohu
- Zurich sees best-ever H1 operating profit of $4bn - zurich has announced that its group business operating profit (BOP) climbed to a record $4 billion in H1 of 2024, marking an increase of 7% compared to ... reinsurancene.ws
- Zurich insurance posts record profits, but shares dip on catastrophe worries - zurich's group business operating profit (BOP) reached $4.0 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year and the highest ever recorded. The return on equity (BOPAT ROE) hit a record 25.0%, while net ... au.investing
Video Zurich recordVideo Zurich record