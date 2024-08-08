Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia di 8 ago 2024

Zurich record per l' utile semestrale a 4 miliardi di dollari +7%; Greco | eccellente performance

Zurich, record per l'utile semestrale a 4 miliardi di dollari (+7%); Greco: "eccellente performance" (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Nel primo semestre del 2024, Zurich ha segnato un record registrando un utile a 4 miliardi di dollari (+7%), rendimento del capitale proprio BOPAT ROE pari al 25,0%, il più alto di sempre. L'utile netto attribuibile agli azionisti è salito del a 3,0 miliardi di dollari (21%). Il BOP del ramo Danni,
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia
Notizie su altre fonti
  • European eSports Giants Clash! Zurich vs. Guimarães: The Summit Showdown of UEFA Association League, Set to Kick Off on August 9th - On the green turf of Switzerland, zurich operates with the precision of a Swiss watchmaker. Despite their recent record of 3 wins and 2 draws, they seem to be going through a tactical adjustment ... sohu

  • Zurich sees best-ever H1 operating profit of $4bn - zurich has announced that its group business operating profit (BOP) climbed to a record $4 billion in H1 of 2024, marking an increase of 7% compared to ... reinsurancene.ws

  • Zurich insurance posts record profits, but shares dip on catastrophe worries - zurich's group business operating profit (BOP) reached $4.0 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year and the highest ever recorded. The return on equity (BOPAT ROE) hit a record 25.0%, while net ... au.investing

Video di Tendenza
Video Zurich record
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.