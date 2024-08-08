The Devil in the White City: il progetto è ancora in fase di sviluppo (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) L’adattamento del romanzo di Erik Larson dal titolo The Devil in the White City è ancora nei progetti di Hollywood? Finito nel mirino del Leonardo DiCaprio produttore sin dal 2010, il progetto è dapprima stato impostato come un lungometraggio con lo stesso attore interprete e Martin Scorsese alla regia, per poi divenire una serie tv targata Hulu, con i due protagonisti passati nel frattempo in cabina di produzione, e Keanu Reeves interprete principale. La serie si è infine arenata dopo l’abbandono di Reeves. A parlare del tortuoso adattamento di The Devil in the White City è stata nelle ultime ore la produttrice Stacey Sher attraverso un’intervista rilasciata a Deadline. A precisa domanda, infatti, la produttrice ha confermato di essere ancora coinvolta nel progetto, così come DiCaprio e Scorsese. “Sono ancora coinvolta.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
