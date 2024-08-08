The Devil in the White City | il progetto è ancora in fase di sviluppo

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) L’adattamento del romanzo di Erik Larson dal titolo Thein thenei progetti di Hollywood? Finito nel mirino del Leonardo DiCaprio produttore sin dal 2010, ilè dapprima stato impostato come un lungometraggio con lo stesso attore interprete e Martin Scorsese alla regia, per poi divenire una serie tv targata Hulu, con i due protagonisti passati nel frattempo in cabina di produzione, e Keanu Reeves interprete principale. La serie si è infine arenata dopo l’abbandono di Reeves. A parlare del tortuoso adattamento di Thein theè stata nelle ultime ore la produttrice Stacey Sher attraverso un’intervista rilasciata a Deadline. A precisa domanda, infatti, la produttrice ha confermato di esserecoinvolta nel, così come DiCaprio e Scorsese. “Sonocoinvolta.