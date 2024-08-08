La Forged Stout di Conor McGregor sbarca in Italia (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Conor McGregor introduce in Italia la sua birra Forged Stout, un brand di cui è proprietario e che ha venduto più di 11 milioni di lattine nell'ultimo anno. Questa birra straordinaria, creata dal mastro birraio Peter Mosley, è caratterizzata da un sapore ricco e vellutato con note di caffè tostato e cioccolato al latte. Una delle caratteristiche uniche del marchio è una capsula di nitro integrata, che provoca una reazione nella birra creando un effetto super cremoso simile a quello del cappuccino Italiano. La distribuzione è gestita da Gabriel & Spirits Sagl, distributore esclusivo, grazie al presidente del gruppo, Gabriel Rapisarda, imprenditore di successo nel settore degli spirits. Rapisarda prevede vendite eccellenti e l'organizzazione di eventi speciali dedicati a questa birra, con la partecipazione di McGregor, ormai una figura iconica degli sport da combattimento.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
