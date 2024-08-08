Il male arriva dal web nel trailer dell’horror Succubus (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Shout! Studios ha condiviso con la rete il trailer di Succubus, misterioso horror che vede tra i protagonisti del cast Ron Perlman. Indirizzato verso il mercato dell’intrattenimento casalingo, Succubus porta in scena i pericoli del web, ma soprattutto ciò che potrebbe accadere quando il male assoluto lo utilizza come portale del dolore. Ecco la trama ufficiale: Assistito dal suo amico Eddie, decisamente fissato col sesso, il neo-padre Chris si iscrive a un’app di dating chiamata StarCrossed “solo per vedere cosa c’è là fuori”, e alla fine giunge alla conclusione che forse dovrebbe riallacciare i rapporti con sua moglie. Ma quando fa match con Adra, una seducente giovane donna con un misterioso passato, la curiosità ha la meglio su di lui, e si ritrova risucchiato nel mondo di Adra mentre la sua vita va in pezzi. Mentre Chris, Eddie e lo stalker di Adra, il Dr.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Succubus: Ron Perlman dà la caccia a un vampiro assetato di sangue nel trailer del film - Shout! Studios ha recentemente pubblicato il trailer di succubus, un film horror che si concentra sui pericoli degli appuntamenti online. Diretto da RJ Daniel Hanna, il film narra la storia di Chris, ... cinematographe
- Ron Perlman Is Hunting Down a Bloodthirsty Vampire in Succubus Trailer - Not only is succubus overly relatable for the way it depicts the danger of dating apps (be careful out there!) but the opening moments of the trailer are such an on-point portrayal of how parents use ... msn
- Succubus Trailer Showcases Horror Thriller Starring Ron Perlman - The trailer for Shout! Studios’ succubus, a horror thriller starring Ron Perlman, has been revealed along with the movie’s release date. The story of succubus follows a young father going through a ... yahoo
Video male arrivaVideo male arriva