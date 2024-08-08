È morto Mr Democracy Manifest: il re dei meme in Australia (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) È morto all'età di 82 anni Jack Karlson, l'uomo divenuto famoso in Australia (e non solo) dal video del suo arresto, avvenuto nel 1991 ma pubblicato in Rete soltanto nel 2009. Nel corso degli anni quel filmato ha dato origine a meme, remix musicali, video e addirittura qualche tatuaggio. UnLeggi tutta la notizia su todayNotizie su altre fonti
- Jack Karlson of ‘A Succulent Chinese Meal’ meme fame has died - Jack Karlson, the man behind the infamous ‘A Succulent Chinese Meal’ meme fame, has died, aged 82, his family said in a statement. nme
- Jack Karlson dead – Man behind iconic ‘democracy manifest’ arrest video that became iconic meme dies aged 82 - THE man behind the iconic “democracy manifest” meme has tragically died aged 82. Jack Karlson became an australian household name after footage of his 1991 arrest outside the China Sea ... thesun.co.uk
