Binance Labs, all-in su Solayer (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) – Per le piattaforme del settore fintech il potenziamento delle infrastrutture digitali è il tassello decisivo di ogni credibile strategia di crescita. È su questa strada che si è incamminata Binance Labs con la sua ultima iniziativa. L’exchange ha infatti annunciato il varo di un piano di investimenti in Solayer, la rete di restakingLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Next Cryptocurrency to Explode Wednesday, August 7 — FLOKI, Gravity, dogwifhat, cats in a dogs world - Discover the top cryptos with explosive potential for today, August 7. Using today's market data, find out what makes these tokens promising. insidebitcoins
- Binance Labs Invests in Solana-Based Staking Protocol Solayer to Boost Ecosystem Security - After recently announcing support for Particle Network, binance labs invested in Solayer, one of the fastest-growing Solana-based projects. crypto-news-flash
- Bitcoin Facing Selling Pressure From New Whales as BTC Hovers at $57,000 - Bitcoin is facing selling pressure from newly-minted whales. But old whales have been holding onto their bags, says a researcher. decrypt.co
Video Binance LabsVideo Binance Labs