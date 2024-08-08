Al PRIDE VILLAGE VIRGO arriva il Summer Carnival Party (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Al PRIDE VILLAGE VIRGO il Carnevale si festeggia anche a Ferragosto, infatti arriva il Summer Carnival Party. Si tratta ditre giorni di Party e divertimento all’insegna del periodo più pazzo dell’anno declinato in tutte le sue espressioni. Tra gli ospiti: AKA 7even e i top Dj Tommaso Replica e Marco Melandri. Inoltre, il 15 agosto è di puro divertimento con il tradizionale schiuma Party targato PRIDE VILLAGE VIRGO. Dal 15 al 17 agosto al PRIDE VILLAGE è Summer Carnival Party Al PRIDE VILLAGE VIRGO arriva il Summer Carnival Party! Caraibico, alla veneziana, all’insegna del cosplay. Qualunque sia il modo in cui piaccia festeggiare il Carnevale, quest’anno al PRIDE VILLAGE sarà possibile farlo due volte. Il Festival LGBTIA+ più grande d’Italia ha voluto infatti festeggiare i giorni più folli dell’anno con un Summer Carnival Party.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
