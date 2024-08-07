WWE | Wren Sinclair confermata come nuovo membro del No Quarter Catch Crew

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) La Noè stato formata da Drew Gulak diversi mesi fa, con Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp e Myles Borne. Nei mesi successivi, però, il gruppo ha subito un paio di cambiamenti. Lo stesso Gulak e Damon Kemp hanno lasciato la WWE e sono stati aggiunti nuovi membriTavion Heights e proprio stanotte si è unita anche, una ragazza con una prospettiva promettente a NXT. Ha cercato di unirsi alla No, promettendo che in cambio, non avrebbe fatto la spia su quello che ha visto nel parcheggio diverse settimane fa, quando Dempsey e Borne sono stati coinvolti in una scena di rapimento e sparizione dell’exDamon Kemp. Charlie Dempsey per tutto questo tempo ha fatto sempre muro ma laha fatto di tutto nelle ultime settimane per dimostrare di essere degna di unirsi alla loro fazione.