WWE: Wren Sinclair confermata come nuovo membro del No Quarter Catch Crew (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) La No Quarter Catch Crew è stato formata da Drew Gulak diversi mesi fa, con Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp e Myles Borne. Nei mesi successivi, però, il gruppo ha subito un paio di cambiamenti. Lo stesso Gulak e Damon Kemp hanno lasciato la WWE e sono stati aggiunti nuovi membri come Tavion Heights e proprio stanotte si è unita anche Wren Sinclair, una ragazza con una prospettiva promettente a NXT. Ha cercato di unirsi alla No Quarter Catch Crew, promettendo che in cambio, non avrebbe fatto la spia su quello che ha visto nel parcheggio diverse settimane fa, quando Dempsey e Borne sono stati coinvolti in una scena di rapimento e sparizione dell’ex membro Damon Kemp. Charlie Dempsey per tutto questo tempo ha fatto sempre muro ma la Sinclair ha fatto di tutto nelle ultime settimane per dimostrare di essere degna di unirsi alla loro fazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
