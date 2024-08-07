Speed 07.08.2024 Un torneo lunghissimo (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Nuova puntata di Speed, terzo round dei quarti di finale Je’Von Evans vs Ashante Thee Adonis Tempo-2:35 Match dove entrambi i contendenti l’hanno buttata sull’agilità, Ashante almeno ora può vantare un personaggio ma ciò non basta contro la Cutter volante del ventenne di NXT 1..23. Vincitore: Je’Von Evans Mercoledì prossimo Montez Ford vs Austin Theory Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Je'Von Evans Beats Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, Advances In Number One Contender's Tournament On 8/7 WWE Speed - On the other side of the bracket, Pete Dunne will face Joaquin Wilde in the quarterfinals. Dunne beat Julius Creed to advance, while Wilde defeated Axiom. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot ... fightful
- Je’Von Evans advances to next round of WWE Speed tournament - Rising NXT star Je’Von Evans has secured his spot in the next round of WWE speed’s number one contender’s tournament. Evans defeated ashante “Thee” Adonis on the WWE speed episode that debuted today. msn
- Tony Khan Held Back Some Announcements For 8/7 AEW Dynamite Due To Travel Mayhem, Will Change Plans Accordingly - Je'Von Evans Beats ashante 'Thee' Adonis, Advances In Number One Contender's Tournament On 8/7 WWE speed Tony Khan took to Twitter/X and acknowledged the flight cancellations. He said that several ... fightful
Video Speed 2024Video Speed 2024