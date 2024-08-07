Speed 07 08 2024 Un torneo lunghissimo

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Nuova puntata di, terzo round dei quarti di finale Je’Von Evans vs Ashante Thee Adonis Tempo-2:35 Match dove entrambi i contendenti l’hanno buttata sull’agilità, Ashante almeno ora può vantare un personaggio ma ciò non basta contro la Cutter volante del ventenne di NXT 1..23. Vincitore: Je’Von Evans Mercoledì prossimo Montez Ford vs Austin Theory