Fonte : wired di 7 ago 2024

Scrubs il reboot? No grazie

Scrubs, il reboot? No, grazie (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Pare che la popolarissima serie comedy incentrata su un gruppo di medici sia destinata a essere rilanciata: ecco perché sarebbe una pessima idea
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Scrubs, il creatore apre a un possibile reboot: “Ne riparliamo tra sei mesi” - Bill Lawrence, creatore di scrubs, ha dichiarato di avere un'idea precisa su come impostare il reboot, ma che nulla è ancora deciso. cinemaserietv

  • ‘Scrubs’ Creator Bill Lawrence Revisits Reboot Idea: “I Don’t Want To Do It As A Movie” - Bill Lawrence is revisiting the idea of a scrubs reboot and teased that he will "figure it out in the next six months." ... deadline

  • Scrubs could be coming back… - A reboot of the TV sitcom scrubs may be happening, if Bill Lawrence sticks to his word. Talking to LADbible, Lawrence says he does not want to do a “scrubs” movie but is instead looking at bringing ... moviehole

Video di Tendenza
Video Scrubs reboot
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.