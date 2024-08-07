LinkedIn, il grande assente dalle campagne elettorali (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Il social network, pur avendo 220 milioni di iscritti negli Usa, non viene usato dai candidati. Il commento di Domenico Giordano (Arcadia) Quali sono i social media che domineranno la campagna elettorale americana? L’Adnkronos lo ha chiesto a Domenico Giordano, fondatore della società di comunicazione Arcadia, che tra le altre cose produce report quotidiani suLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- Excellence in Education and the Student Experience - Queen Mary recognised its 2023/24 winners of the Education Excellence Awards and President and Principal’s Prizes. We provide students with support and resources on topics ranging from improving their ... qmul.ac.uk
- Mining giant abandons plan to ditch coal as boss admits ‘cash is king’ - “The ESG pendulum has swung back,” the Australian declared. “Cash is king.” Investors had initially supported the company’s decision to ditch coal. Now, he said, they were strongly against it. Asked ... telegraph.co.uk
- 'No NEET PG Paper Leak': NBEMS denies social media claims on access to NEET-PG 2024 questions - The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) denied claims of a NEET PG 2024 paper leak after social media posts alleged question papers were being sold. The notice from NBEMS ... timesofindia.indiatimes
Video LinkedIn grandeVideo LinkedIn grande