Cyberhawk Announces 55 Percent Revenue Growth in FY 2024 (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) EDINBURGH, Scotland and DENVER, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Cyberhawk™, a global leader in drone-based inspection and surveying services and visual data management software, is pleased to announce a 55 Percent Revenue Growth in the fiscal year 2024, ending March 31st, with total Revenue reaching 28.7 million. Cyberhawk solutions are trusted by global energy, utility, and construction companies, providing unparalleled safety, efficiency, and accuracy in asset management and infrastructure inspections and surveys, as well as providing best-in-class data management and visualization services. Regional Growth and Diverse Product Offerings Cyberhawk's Growth has been driven by significant advancements in all key regions, including the U.K., U.S., and the Middle East.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
