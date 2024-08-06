TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES DELIVERS STRONG 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) GROSS MARGIN EXPANDED TO 39.9%, NET PROFIT INCREASED TO US$550 MILLION HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, <STRONG>TECHTRONICSTRONG> <STRONG>INDUSTRIESSTRONG> Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated RESULTS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. TTI grew sales in the FIRST HALF of 2024 to US$7.3 billion, up 6.3% in reported currency and 6.6% in local currency. MILWAUKEE delivered double-digit sales growth in local currency and RYOBI outperformed the market. Gross margin improved 67 bps to 39.9% in the FIRST HALF of 2024. We finished the FIRST HALF of 2024 with US$4,027 million of inventory, a reduction of US$71 million from year end 2023 and US$554 million compared to the FIRST HALF of last year.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, <STRONG>TECHTRONICSTRONG> <STRONG>INDUSTRIESSTRONG> Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated RESULTS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. TTI grew sales in the FIRST HALF of 2024 to US$7.3 billion, up 6.3% in reported currency and 6.6% in local currency. MILWAUKEE delivered double-digit sales growth in local currency and RYOBI outperformed the market. Gross margin improved 67 bps to 39.9% in the FIRST HALF of 2024. We finished the FIRST HALF of 2024 with US$4,027 million of inventory, a reduction of US$71 million from year end 2023 and US$554 million compared to the FIRST HALF of last year.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES DELIVERS STRONG 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS - It is expected that the interim dividend will be paid on or about September 19, 2024. Working capital as a percent of sales improved 409 bps to 18. MILWAUKEE business delivered another period of double-digit growth in the first half, finishing the period up 11. 7% as compared to June 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders listed on the register of members of the Company on September 6, 2024. liberoquotidiano
Video TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIESVideo TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES