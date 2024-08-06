TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES DELIVERS STRONG 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) GROSS MARGIN EXPANDED TO 39.9%, NET PROFIT INCREASED TO US$550 MILLION HONG KONG, Aug. 6,/PRNewswire/Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, <>TECHTRONICSTRONG> <>INDUSTRIESSTRONG> Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidatedof the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended June 30,. TTI grew sales in theofto US$7.3 billion, up 6.3% in reported currency and 6.6% in local currency. MILWAUKEE delivered double-digit sales growth in local currency and RYOBI outperformed the market. Gross margin improved 67 bps to 39.9% in theof. We finished theofwith US$4,027 million of inventory, a reduction of US$71 million from year end 2023 and US$554 million compared to theof last year.