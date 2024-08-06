Real Madrid-Chelsea (Amichevole, 07-08-2024 ore 01:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici. I Blancos cercano il primo successo estivo (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Non è stato un pre-campionato scintillante, quello finora disputato dal Real Madrid ma mai come in questo caso, i risultati hanno davvero un valore relativo: Ancelotti pensa giustamente solo a far crescere la condizione dei suoi giocatori in vista della Supercoppa Europea del 14 agosto.Molti calciatori sono reduci da Europei e Copa America, per cui InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Top 10 Premier League Virgins We’re Excited To See, Signed For £252.2m And Featuring No Chelsea Players - Those traits quite obviously appealed to Chelsea but the Hammers also had to resist interest from Barcelona, real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in a prodigious attacking midfielder who is ... football365
- How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for friendly tonight - Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States concludes tonight with a match against real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are yet to click into gear after Stateside defeats to AC Milan and Barcelona, ... msn
- Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Preseason friendly: Preview, team news, how to watch - Chelsea wrap up our extremely busy USA Tour with a friendly against real Madrid in Charlotte, NC today, bringing to an end a 17-day, 5-city extravaganza, which has featured thousands of miles, ... msn
Video Real MadridVideo Real Madrid