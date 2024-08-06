Formula Retro Racing World Tour: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Formula Retro Racing World Tour si apre con una promessa chiara: riportare i giocatori nel glorioso passato dei giochi di guida arcade, ma con un tocco di modernità. Il gioco fa un ottimo lavoro nel bilanciare il senso di nostalgia con nuove aggiunte. L’interfaccia visiva, pur offrendo un 4K e 60 fps, mantiene uno stile poligonale che strizza l’occhio ai classici. Il conto alla rovescia e le piste spericolate, complete di incidenti spettacolari, sono il cuore pulsante di un’esperienza che celebra il caos controllato degli anni ’90. Formula Retro Racing World Tour Recensione Il titolo offre una varietà di modalità di gioco che arricchiscono l’esperienza: Arcade: Per i puristi che desiderano rivivere la sensazione dei giochi di guida vintage. Gran Premio: Una sfida mondiale contro avversari IA, perfetta per mettere alla prova le proprie abilità.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
