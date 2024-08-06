Bangladesh,"Nobel Yunus sia il premier" (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) 8.30 Mentre salgono a 109 i morti nelle manifestazioni di ieri in Bangladesh, i dimostranti chiedono che sia il Nobel Moahamed Yunus a guidare il governo ad interim. Ieri, dopo un mese di scontri e proteste, costati la vita a oltre 300persone, la premier Hasina si è dimessa e ha lasciato il Paese. , L'economista Yunus, pioniere della "microfinanza" -prestiti sostenibili per fare impresa-è stato accusato da Hasina di "succhiare il sangue" ai cittadini.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.raiNotizie su altre fonti
- Bangladesh’s army chief to meet protesters as country awaits interim government - Mr Yunus (84) and his Grameen Bank won the 2006 nobel Peace prize for work to lift millions out of poverty by granting tiny loans of under $100 (€91) to the rural poor of bangladesh but he was ... irishtimes
- Sheikh Hasina Entered Politics as a Symbol of Hope. She Now Exits as an Autocrat - As prime minister of bangladesh since 2009, Sheikh Hasina's mistake, perhaps, was to impose her strong will in a country that had significant social, religious, and economic divides. thequint
- Who is Nahid Islam, student leader of campaign to oust PM Sheikh Hasina - Islam, 26, was the coordinator of a student movement against quotas in government jobs that morphed into an oust-Hasina campaign. He rose to national fame in mid-July after police detained him and ... dunyanews.tv
