The Haunting of Hill House | un tuffo nel terrore psicologico

The Haunting of Hill House: Un viaggio inquietante tra i corridoi di una casa maledetta e i fantasmi del passato Schema della Serie: Titolo Originale: The Haunting of Hill House Creatore: Mike Flanagan Anno di Uscita: 2018 Genere: Horror, Dramma psicologico Episodi: 10 Durata Episodi: 42-71 minuti Cast Principale Michiel Huisman: Steven Crain Carla Gugino: Olivia Crain Henry Thomas: Hugh Crain (da giovane) Timothy Hutton: Hugh Crain (da adulto) Elizabeth Reaser: Shirley Crain Oliver Jackson-Cohen: Luke Crain Kate Siegel: Theo Crain Victoria Pedretti: Nell Crain Mckenna Grace: Theo Crain (da giovane) Punti di Forza: Atmosfera e Regia: Mike Flanagan utilizza una regia magistrale per creare un'atmosfera di tensione e inquietudine, con un uso sapiente delle luci e delle inquadrature.
