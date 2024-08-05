FC Noah-AEK Atene (Qualificazioni Conference League, 06-08-2024 ore 18:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici, convocati. Almeyda con Lamela e Pereyra (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) Con 8 gol segnati in 2 gare agli andorrani dell’Inter Club d’Escaldes l’AEK Atene ha passato il secondo turno di qualificazione alla fase a gironi di Conference League e affronterà quest’oggi gli armeni dell’FC Noah. Il club di Armavir è stato rinominato così nel 2020, ed è legato al ministero della difesa dell’Artsakh (regione armena conosciuta anche come InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
