Exness launches biggest-ever brand campaign ' Born to Trade'

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 5, 2024
Exness, one of the world's largest multi-asset brokers, has just announced the launch of its biggest global brand campaign, "Born to Trade." Debuting on August 5, alongside a powerful video ad which speaks to its overall narrative, the campaign targets Traders who embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and make bold decisions every day. It serves as a reminder that trading is not just about the act itself, but also the definition of what it means to be a Trader. "At Exness, we believe that real Traders were Born to Trade; and that trading is an innate calling to which only the best of brokers can respond," said Alfonso Cardalda, Chief Marketing Officer at Exness.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
