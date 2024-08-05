100 million to the West African Development Bank (BOAD):The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - The Funds will be used to build and rehabilitate infrastructure for the production of electricity from renewable sources ROME, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 5 August 2024-The Funds will be used to finance projects in the renewable energy sector aimed at mitigating climate change;The initiatives will be targeting the eight West African countries that hold equity in BOAD( www.BOAD.org ): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau. A €100 million operation to finance projects addressing climate change mitigation in West Africa through the subscription of the first hybrid bond issued by a multilateral bank with this exclusive purpose.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
