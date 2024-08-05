100 million to the West African Development Bank BOAD | The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank

Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempo

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - Thes will be used to build and rehabilitate infrastructure for the production of electricity from renewable sources ROME, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 5 August 2024-Thes will be used to finance projects in the renewable energy sector aimed at mitigating;The initiatives will be targeting the eightcountries that hold equity in( www..org ): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau. A €100operation to finance projects addressinginAfrica through the subscription of theby awith this exclusive purpose.