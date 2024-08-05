100 million to the West African Development Bank (BOAD):The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - The Funds will be used to build and rehabilitate infrastructure for the production of electricity from renewable sources ROME, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 5 August 2024-The Funds will be used to finance projects in the renewable energy sector aimed at mitigating climate change;The initiatives will be targeting the eight West African countries that hold equity in BOAD(www.BOAD.org): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau. A €100 million operation to finance projects addressing climate change mitigation in West Africa through the subscription of the first hybrid bond issued by a multilateral bank with this exclusive purpose.Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempoNotizie su altre fonti
It is accredited to the three climate finance facilities (GEF, AF, GCF). Since October 15, 2023, the Bank co-chairs with Bancoldex, the Colombian Business and Export Development Bank, the International Development Finance Club (IDFC), which brings together 26 national, regional and bilateral development banks from around the world. This is another initiative, which adds to the initiatives already undertaken as part of the Mattei Plan, aimed at promoting the continent's efforts towards climate change mitigation, in line with the United Nations' Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,"has declared Dario Scannapieco, CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
