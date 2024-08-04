Triple H: “Stephanie? ora non ha ruolo operativo in futuro vedremo…” (Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) SummerSlam è passato agli archivi con non pochi colpi di scena e con l’atteso ritorno del Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Dopo la fine del PLE si è tenuta la consueta conferenza stampa e nell’occasione Triple H ha parlato di Stephanie McMahon che ha assistito all’evento tra il pubblico. “The Game” ha chiarito la posizione della moglie all’interno della Compagnia. “Ha questo business nel sangue” Durante la conferenza stampa post SummerSlam, Triple H ha risposto ad una domanda riguardando la posizione di Stephanie McMahon all’interno della WWE. Ecco le sue parole: “Non ha un ruolo operativo al momento, ma vi posso assicurare che ama questo business, lo ama davvero. Per lei a volte è un po’ più difficile amarlo, altre più facile. Si sta divertendo a seguire gli show, ad essere presente agli eventi e incontrare le persone nel backstage.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
