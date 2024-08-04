L’attrice di Baywatch Nicole Eggert in lacrime: “Le chemio contro il cancro hanno funzionato” (Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) L'attrice di Baywatch Nicole Eggert racconta in un video che le chemio a cui si è sottoposta per combattere il tumore al seno hanno funzionato. In lacrime confessa: "Non è stato rilevato un cancro in quell'area". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
