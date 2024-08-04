JIMMY SAX è in radio e in digitale con CESAR (Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) Dal 2 agosto 2024 il sassofonista internazionale JIMMY Sax con 1 milione e mezzo di follower, oltre mezzo miliardo di streams e oltre 430 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube è in radio e in digitale il brano “CESAR” che anticipa il suo prossimo nuovo album di inediti. Dal 2 agosto JIMMY Sax è fuori con “CESAR” Da venerdì 2 agosto, è in radio e in digitale “CESAR” (https://wmi.lnk.to/CESAR), il nuovo brano del sassofonista di fama internazionale JIMMY SAX. Il brano anticipa il suo secondo album di inediti di prossima uscita. Cosa rappresenta “CESAR”? Prodotto da Wonder Manage srl e distribuito da Warner Music, “CESAR” è una dedica che il sassofonista internazionale ha voluto fare al suo primogenito.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
