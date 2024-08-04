FC 24 SBC FUTTIES | Sadio Mané

Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa

(Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) Se volete scoprire cos’è uscito stasera 4 agosto FC 24, siete nel posto giusto! Oggi è uscito la Sfida Creazione RosaPremium:Come ogni anni, durante tutta la stagione, teniamo traccia di tutte le SBC fornendovi informazioni sui requisiti per completarle, sui premi che si possono ottenere e su alcune delle possibili soluzioni! Ricordiamo che in molti casi è più convienente provare ad utilizzare le carte che si hanno all’interno del proprio club, prendendo spunto dai giocatori utilizzati nelle soluzioni presenti sia in questa guida, sia su FUTBIN,EASYBC o FUT.