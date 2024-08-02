Milan, il Newcastle tratta con il Crystal Palace per Guehi: si allontana Thiaw (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) La notizia arriva direttamente dall`Inghilterra: il Newcastle ha aperto la trattativa con il Crystal Palace per rilevare il difensore dellaLeggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- Newcastle United are now in talks to sign Marc Guehi – Report - The breaking news on Friday afternoon is that newcastle United are in talks to sign Marc Guehi. The exclusive coming from David Ornstein at The Athletic. Ornstein has proved himself to be easily the ... themag.co.uk
- Ornstein reveals Newcastle are eyeing ‘significant coup’ as the Magpies ‘open negotiations’ for PL star - newcastle United are hoping to bring in crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer with the Magpies opening talks, according to David Ornstein. football365
- Newcastle make first move for England defender - newcastle United have approached crystal Palace to discuss a potential deal to sign England centre-back Marc Guehi.Eddie Howe is desperate to strengthen his centre-back options ahead of the new ... sports.yahoo
