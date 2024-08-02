Marchand III Re di Francia, ‘The Professional’ erede di Phelps (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) Articolo pubblicato venerdì 02 Agosto 2024, 16:30 Léon Marchand, a Parigi per riscrivere la storia del nuoto. Un arrivo messianico in vasca, sulle orme di Michael Phelps, nel segno del medesimo mentore Robert Bowman. Tre ori, altrettanti record olimpici, ed una missione non ancora conclusa ai Giochi. The Professional pone la taglia su nuove medaglie, L'articolo Marchand III Re di Francia, ‘The Professional’ erede di Phelps proviene da Il Difforme. Leggi tutta la notizia su ildifformeNotizie su altre fonti
- Is the Paris pool slow and shallow Experts say it’s not only about depth - Why have the Paris Olympics brought so many exciting swimming events — but not so many world records It turns out that the pool's depth is just one possible reason. wuft
- Katie Ledecky wins record 13th medal with a silver. Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass strike gold. - Katie Ledecky collected the 13th medal of her stellar career to become the most decorated woman in swimming history on Thursday. boston
- Ledecky has eye on more milestones ahead of Marchand show - Katie Ledecky warmed up the Paris crowd for the Leon marchand show later on Friday by moving into pole position for a record-extending fourth 800m freestyle gold medal at the Olympic pool. gmanetwork
Video Marchand IIIVideo Marchand III