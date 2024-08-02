Marchand III Re di Francia ‘The Professional’ erede di Phelps

Leggi tutta la notizia su ildifforme

(Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) Articolo pubblicato venerdì 02 Agosto 2024, 16:30 Léon, a Parigi per riscrivere la storia del nuoto. Un arrivo messianico in vasca, sulle orme di Michael, nel segno del medesimo mentore Robert Bowman. Tre ori, altrettanti record olimpici, ed una missione non ancora conclusa ai Giochi. The Professional pone la taglia su nuove medaglie, L'articoloIII Re didiproviene da Il Difforme.