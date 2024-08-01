Mosca libera reporter ed ex marine Usa (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) 14.11 La Russia ha rilasciato il reporter del Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, e l'ex marine americano Paul Whelan. Entrambi sono stati rilasciati nel quadro di uno scambio di prigionieri, afferma l'agenzia Bloomberg citando fonti vicine al dossier. La notizia è stata confermata dalle agenzie di stampa russe. Gershkovich, arrestato nel marzo 2023, è stato condannato a 16 anni di reclusione per spionaggio.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.raiNotizie su altre fonti
