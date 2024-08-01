Mo: Lufthansa cancella voli da e per Israele (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Berlino, 1 ago. (Adnkronos) - Il gruppo Lufthansa, che comprende Lufthansa Airlines, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines ed Eurowings, ha cancellato tutti i suoi voli da e per Israele fino all'8 agosto. Già ieri sera, la compagnia aerea tedesca aveva cancellato, per motivi di sicurezza, un volo da Cipro a Tel Aviv. L'aereo A321 aveva volato da Monaco a Larnaca, a Cipro, per uno scalo, e da lì avrebbe dovuto proseguire per Israele con un nuovo equipaggio, secondo un portavoce della compagnia. Il volo è stato però cancellato perché l'Iran nel frattempo aveva annunciato la chiusura temporanea del suo spazio aereo nelle prime ore di stamattina. Un altro volo, operato dalla compagnia del gruppo Austrian, ha dovuto dirottare su Sofia. Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- U.S., British airlines suspend flights to Israel due to security situation - Kan also reported that Thursday's early morning flights from Munich to Tel Aviv by German carrier lufthansa, along with Austrian airlines' Vienna-Tel Aviv flights, were diverted to Cyprus and Bulgaria ... china.cn
- Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8 amid rising regional tensions - lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through Aug. 8, a spokesperson for the German .. khaleejtimes
- Lufthansa halts flights to Tel Aviv until August 8 - German airline group lufthansa said Thursday it will suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until August 8 and will extend its suspension of flights to Beirut by a week until ... gulf-times
