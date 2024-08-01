Leicester, morto a 60 anni l’ex allenatore Craig Shakespeare (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Lutto nel calcio inglese: è morto a 60 anni Craig Shakespeare, allenatore che in carriera ha guidato anche il Leicester, dopo essere subentrato a Claudio Ranieri. Shakespeare, che è stato anche assistente di Allardyce sulla panchina della Nazionale ingelese, aveva annunciato a ottobre 2023 di soffrire di un tumore. Ad annunciarne la morte è stata la famiglia con una nota: “Craig è spirato pacificamente a casa, circondato dall’affetto della sua famiglia“. Leicester, morto a 60 anni l’ex allenatore Craig Shakespeare SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
