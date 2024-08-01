Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, la mente dell'11 settembre patteggia: è bufera negli Usa (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Dopo quasi un quarto di secolo si chiude con un patteggiamento un capitolo di storia . Il cervello delle stragi dell’11 settembre, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed , e due dei suoi complici hanno accettato di dichiararsi colpevoli in cambio del carcere a vita, evitando in questo modo un processo a Guantanamo che si sarebbe potuto concludere con la condanna a morte. Un alto funzionario del Pentagono ha datoLeggi tutta la notizia su feedpress.meNotizie su altre fonti
