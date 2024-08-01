Implementing a sustainable development strategy HDBank reports a profit of VND 8165 trillion with NPL ratio at only 1 59%

Implementing a sustainable development strategy, HDBank reports a profit of VND 8,165 trillion, with NPL ratio at only 1.59% (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM august the 1st 2024.- Media OutReach Newswire- Ho Chi Minh City development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - HOSE: HDB) has announced its financial report for the second quarter of 2024, with profit before tax for the first half of the year reaching VND 8,16 trillion(appx. US$324 million), an increaseLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
9% over the same period. US$324 million), an increase of 48. Total funding mobilization reached over VND 552 trillion (US$21. HDBank is confident that the highly commendable outcomes achieved in the first six months of the year, coupled with the strategic implementation of pioneering initiatives, will serve as a robust foundation for the Bank's sustained and elevated trajectory in 2024.
Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) according to Basel II standards reached 13. This year the Bank's shareholders are receiving dividends of up to 30%. Return on equity (ROE) was 26. 6 million), up 32. 1%, both are higher than the previous year.
