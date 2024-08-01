Implementing a sustainable development strategy HDBank reports a profit of VND 8165 trillion with NPL ratio at only 1 59%

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM august the 1st 2024.- Media OutReach Newswire- Ho Chi Minh CityJoint Stock Commercial Bank (- HOSE: HDB) has announced its financial report for the second quarter of 2024,before tax for the first half of the year reaching VND 8,16(appx. US$324 million), an increase of 48.9% over the same period driven by's enhanced openal efficiency and implementation of digital transformation initiatives. According to the financial statements, as of June 30, 2024,recorded a credit growth of 13.0% compared to the beginning of the year. Capital adequacy(CAR) according to Basel II standards reached 13.9%. The consolidated NPL, including consumer finance as prescribed in Circular 11 of the State Bank, is1.59%, among the lowest in the sector.