Citadel: Honey Bunny, Prime Video annuncia la data di uscita (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Citadel: Honey Bunny, Prime Video annuncia la data di uscita Prime Video ha annunciato oggi che l’attesissima serie Original Citadel: Honey Bunny debutterà il 7 novembre. La serie indiana dal mondo di Citadel è diretta da Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru e Krishna DK) e scritta da Sita R. Menon, insieme a Raj & DK. La serie è prodotta da D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios e vede i Fratelli Russo, con la loro AGBO, come produttori esecutivi. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot e Scott Nemes di AGBO, insieme a David Weil (Hunters) sono executive producer di Citadel: Honey Bunny e di tutte le serie nel mondo di Citadel. Anche Midnight Radio è executive producer.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
