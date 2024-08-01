Bloomberg, 'la Russia libera il dissidente Kara-Murza' (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) La Russia libera il dissidente Vladimir Kara-Murza nell'ambito dello scambio di prigionieri. Lo riporta l'agenzia Bloomberg.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Jewish journalist Evan Gershkovich reportedly being freed as part of mass prisoner swap with Russia - A prisoner swap involving as many as 30 people held by russia, possibly including jailed Jewish American journalist Evan Gershkovich and Jewish dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, is reportedly underway. jta
- Russia: Jewish-American reporter Evan Gershkovich to be freed in prisoner swap - The russian government has agreed to release Evan Gershkovich, the Jewish-American Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested and convicted on charges of spying as part of a prisoner swap with the ... israelnationalnews
- Reports: Russia releasing detained Americans Gershkovich and Whelan - U.S. officials said russia refused to consider including Whelan in the December 2022 prisoner swap deal that freed women’s basketball star Brittney Griner. kgw
