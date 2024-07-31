Tyler Mislawchuk devastato dopo il triathlon nella Senna alle Olimpiadi: “Ho vomitato 10 volte” (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) dopo il rinvio di martedì a causa dell'inquinamento delle acque della Senna, si è potuta svolgere finalmente oggi la prova di triathlon alle Olimpiadi: una gara devastante, che ha messo a durissima prova gli atleti. Il canadese Tyler Mislawchuk ha vomitato una decina di volte, l'ultima dopo il traguardo. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Olympic Triathlete throws up after swimming in River Seine after concerns about pollution levels - An Olympic athlete has vomited shortly after finishing the men's triathlon in the River Seine. The event was set to be postponed after officials deemed the water to be 'too polluted' on Tuesday (30 ... ladbible
- Paris Triathletes Finally Swim in Seine but Say It ‘Didn’t Taste Great’ - Olympic swimmers finally returned to the cleaned-up river Seine for the first time since 1900 for the men’s and women’s triathlons races—and the first reviews are in. “It didn’t taste great,” New ... sports.yahoo
- Olympic viewers spot 'sportsmanship at its best' act by New Zealand athlete after losing gold to Brit - Olympic viewers have praised New Zealand's Hayden Wilde for his sportsmanship against Alex Yee after his stunning victory in the mens triathlon. ladbible
Video Tyler MislawchukVideo Tyler Mislawchuk